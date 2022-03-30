Paul Pepper: CCP opens "The Play That Goes Wrong" & C.B. Chastain, "Is it Safe to Kiss Your Pet?"

Sets collapsing, actors collapsing, wrong props on the table - some might say it's just another day in the life at a community theatre, while others might say you're watching 'The Play That Goes Wrong', and you are if you're at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City March 31-April 9! Guests: PETER LYSKOWSKI and BRANDON McELWAIN | Also, MU College of Veterinary Medicine's C.B. CHASTAIN gives us the pros and cons of kissing Fluffy and Fido. Did you know your age plays a role in whether or not you should? (4:04) March 30, 2022