Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCP opens "The Play That Goes Wrong" & C.B. Chastain, "Is it Safe to Kiss Your Pet?"

Published March 30, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Brandon McElwain and Peter Lyskowski
C.B. Chastain

Sets collapsing, actors collapsing, wrong props on the table - some might say it's just another day in the life at a community theatre, while others might say you're watching 'The Play That Goes Wrong', and you are if you're at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City March 31-April 9! Guests: PETER LYSKOWSKI and BRANDON McELWAIN | Also, MU College of Veterinary Medicine's C.B. CHASTAIN gives us the pros and cons of kissing Fluffy and Fido. Did you know your age plays a role in whether or not you should? (4:04) March 30, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperCapital City ProductionsPeter LyskowskiBrandon McElwainC.B. ChastainCollege of Veterinary Medicine
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
