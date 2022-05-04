© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maplewood Barn opens "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" & Letter Carriers' Food Drive

Published May 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ian Linenfelser and Russell Becker
1 of 2  — Ian Linenfelser and Russell Becker.jpg
Ian Linenfelser and Russell Becker
Laurie Matthews
2 of 2  — Lori Matthews.jpg
Laurie Matthews

Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia is kicking off their four-show 2022 season with 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown', and we've got Charlie Brown himself - a.k.a. IAN LINENFELSER - on today's show to tell us all about it! Director RUSSELL BECKER is the other guy on the couch. | Also, retired letter carrier LAURIE MATTHEWS joins us with what you need to know about this year's Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers' Food Drive, the first since 2019! (3:58) May 4, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperIan LinenfelserRussell BeckerMaplewood BarnStamp Out HungerLetter Carrier Food DriveLaurie Matthews
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
