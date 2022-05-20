Paul Pepper: SHSMO presents "MOda 200: Missouri Style Makers, Merchants and Memories"

It isn't well-known that Missouri used to be the largest fur-trading center in the world or the world's leading shoe manufacturer, but that's okay, that's why we have people like NICOLE JOHNSTON around to tell us- and better yet, show us, 200 years of fashion in the Show Me State. See for yourself now through June 17 at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia! Additional guest: JOAN STACK May 20, 2022