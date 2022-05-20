© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: SHSMO presents "MOda 200: Missouri Style Makers, Merchants and Memories"

Published May 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
"MOda 200: Missouri Style Makers, Merchants and Memories"
1 of 1  — The State Historical Society of Missouri.jpg
"MOda 200: Missouri Style Makers, Merchants and Memories"

It isn't well-known that Missouri used to be the largest fur-trading center in the world or the world's leading shoe manufacturer, but that's okay, that's why we have people like NICOLE JOHNSTON around to tell us- and better yet, show us, 200 years of fashion in the Show Me State. See for yourself now through June 17 at the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia! Additional guest: JOAN STACK May 20, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsNicole JohnstonJoan StackThe State Historical Society of MissouriCenter for Missouri Studies
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content