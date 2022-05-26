Paul Pepper: Joe Reeder, 64th Olivet Christian Church BBQ & Bob Walters, Scott Joplin Ragtime Fest

Come one, come all- but more importantly, come hungry! JOE REEDER invites everyone to the 64th Olivet Christian Church Chicken BBQ fundraiser on June 11. Drive-thru only! Also, celebrate the "women of ragtime" at this year's Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival, starting next Wednesday in Sedalia! Guest: BOB WALTERS (4:52) May 26, 2022