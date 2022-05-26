© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joe Reeder, 64th Olivet Christian Church BBQ & Bob Walters, Scott Joplin Ragtime Fest

Published May 26, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Come one, come all- but more importantly, come hungry! JOE REEDER invites everyone to the 64th Olivet Christian Church Chicken BBQ fundraiser on June 11. Drive-thru only! Also, celebrate the "women of ragtime" at this year's Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival, starting next Wednesday in Sedalia! Guest: BOB WALTERS (4:52) May 26, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJoe ReederBob WaltersOlivet Christian ChurchScott Joplin Ragtime Festival
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
