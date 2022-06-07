Paul Pepper: CCP presents "The Spongebob Musical" & Bittersweet Garden Tour 2022

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Actor TROY LUDWIG in the title role of "The Spongebob Musical" - opening this Thursday at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City - that's who! Additional guest: MICHAEL BRAND | Also, LELA KOSTECK BUNCH and RITA ESTERLY invite you and your friends to tour "six beautifully landscaped gardens in the Jefferson City area" during the 22nd annual Bittersweet Garden Tour, a fundraiser for the Bittersweet Garden Club! (4:11) June 7, 2022