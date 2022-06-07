© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CCP presents "The Spongebob Musical" & Bittersweet Garden Tour 2022

Published June 7, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Troy Ludwig and Michael Brand
1 of 2  — Troy Ludwig and Michael Brand.jpg
Troy Ludwig and Michael Brand
Rita Esterly and Lela Kosteck Bunch
2 of 2  — Rita Esterly and Lela Kosteck Bunch.jpg
Rita Esterly and Lela Kosteck Bunch

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Actor TROY LUDWIG in the title role of "The Spongebob Musical" - opening this Thursday at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City - that's who! Additional guest: MICHAEL BRAND | Also, LELA KOSTECK BUNCH and RITA ESTERLY invite you and your friends to tour "six beautifully landscaped gardens in the Jefferson City area" during the 22nd annual Bittersweet Garden Tour, a fundraiser for the Bittersweet Garden Club! (4:11) June 7, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsTroy LudwigMichael BrandCapital City ProductionsLela Kosteck BunchRita EsterlyBittersweet Garden Club
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
