Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre opens "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" (Performance)

Published June 9, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Sandia Ahlers
1 of 1  — The Great American Trailer Park Musical.jpg
Sandia Ahlers

Maples Repertory Theatre is kicking off their 2022 season with 'The Great American Trailer Park Musical', and we've got a sneak peek courtesy of TODD DAVISON and company! So, pull up a lawn chair, tap that keg and enjoy a performance of the rousing ballad 'Flushed Down the Pipes' (no, really) by actress SANDIA AHLERS at [2:36]. June 9, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
