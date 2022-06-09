Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre opens "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" (Performance)

Maples Repertory Theatre is kicking off their 2022 season with 'The Great American Trailer Park Musical', and we've got a sneak peek courtesy of TODD DAVISON and company! So, pull up a lawn chair, tap that keg and enjoy a performance of the rousing ballad 'Flushed Down the Pipes' (no, really) by actress SANDIA AHLERS at [2:36]. June 9, 2022