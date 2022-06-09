Paul Pepper: Maples Repertory Theatre opens "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" (Performance)
Sandia Ahlers
Maples Repertory Theatre is kicking off their 2022 season with 'The Great American Trailer Park Musical', and we've got a sneak peek courtesy of TODD DAVISON and company! So, pull up a lawn chair, tap that keg and enjoy a performance of the rousing ballad 'Flushed Down the Pipes' (no, really) by actress SANDIA AHLERS at [2:36]. June 9, 2022