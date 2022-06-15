Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Prod. opens "Brilliant Traces" & CCP hosts "Theo's Thespians"

Today's show is all about the theatre! First up, ADAM BRIETZKE and NATALIE BOTKINS are the only two actors in Talking Horse Productions' 'Brilliant Traces', opening this Friday and running for two weekends in Columbia. And then, SARAH SICHT and TROY DONEHUE invite area youths to become one of 'Theo's Thespians' at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City. "Anything you can think of with theatre, these kids will at least get their feet wet." (3:40) June 15, 2022