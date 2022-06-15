© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Prod. opens "Brilliant Traces" & CCP hosts "Theo's Thespians"

Published June 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Natalie Botkins and Adam Brietzke
1 of 2  — Natalie Botkins and Adam Brietzke.jpg
Natalie Botkins and Adam Brietzke
Troy Donehue and Sarah Sicht
2 of 2  — Troy Donehue and Sarah Sicht.jpg
Troy Donehue and Sarah Sicht

Today's show is all about the theatre! First up, ADAM BRIETZKE and NATALIE BOTKINS are the only two actors in Talking Horse Productions' 'Brilliant Traces', opening this Friday and running for two weekends in Columbia. And then, SARAH SICHT and TROY DONEHUE invite area youths to become one of 'Theo's Thespians' at Capital City Productions in Jefferson City. "Anything you can think of with theatre, these kids will at least get their feet wet." (3:40) June 15, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAdam BrietzkeNatalie BotkinsTalking Horse ProductionsSarah SichtTroy DonehueCapital City Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content