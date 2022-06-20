Paul Pepper: Dr. Philip Batson, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "National Oral Health Month"

How important are healthy gums? Think of it like this: gums are the foundation, teeth are the skyscrapers; if you don't have a strong foundation, that skyscraper (or in this case, skyscrapers) will fall over. It's an analogy often used by today's guest, DR. PHILIP BATSON, Columbia Healthy Smiles, when answering questions about the importance of practicing good oral health. June 20, 2022