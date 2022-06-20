© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Philip Batson, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "National Oral Health Month"

Published June 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Dr. Philip Batson, DDS
1 of 1  — Philip Batson.jpg
Dr. Philip Batson, DDS

How important are healthy gums? Think of it like this: gums are the foundation, teeth are the skyscrapers; if you don't have a strong foundation, that skyscraper (or in this case, skyscrapers) will fall over. It's an analogy often used by today's guest, DR. PHILIP BATSON, Columbia Healthy Smiles, when answering questions about the importance of practicing good oral health. June 20, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsPhilip BatsonColumbia Healthy Smiles
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
