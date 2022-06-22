Paul Pepper: Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Treating Asthma"
1 of 1 — Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri.jpg
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri
Even if you're not one of the 25 million people affected by asthma each year, you'll still find today's show interesting if only because of the many advancements made in the treatment of this incurable condition as shared by DRS. JEREMY JOHNSON and SATISH KALANJERI from Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia! June 22, 2022