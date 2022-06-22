© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Treating Asthma"

Published June 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri
Drs. Jeremy Johnson and Satish Kalanjeri

Even if you're not one of the 25 million people affected by asthma each year, you'll still find today's show interesting if only because of the many advancements made in the treatment of this incurable condition as shared by DRS. JEREMY JOHNSON and SATISH KALANJERI from Truman Veterans' Hospital in Columbia! June 22, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJeremy JohnsonSatish KalanjeriTruman Veterans' Hospitalasthma
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
