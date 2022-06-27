© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Alex Labrunerie and Leann Knuth, LaBrunerie Financial, "Changes to MOST 529"

Published June 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
It's official: we're in a bear market. How does that happen, what does it mean and how long will it last? Financial advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE, LaBrunerie Financial, explains! "The bulls will be back!" Plus, LEANN KNUTH tells us about some "important" changes to MOST-Missouri's 529 Education Plan that will have grandparents cheering. June 27, 2022

Alex LaBrunerieLeann KnuthLaBrunerie Financial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
