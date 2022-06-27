Paul Pepper: Alex Labrunerie and Leann Knuth, LaBrunerie Financial, "Changes to MOST 529"
Leann Knuth and Alex LaBrunerie
It's official: we're in a bear market. How does that happen, what does it mean and how long will it last? Financial advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE, LaBrunerie Financial, explains! "The bulls will be back!" Plus, LEANN KNUTH tells us about some "important" changes to MOST-Missouri's 529 Education Plan that will have grandparents cheering. June 27, 2022