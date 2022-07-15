© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Persons with Dementia Advocate, "Seesaw"

Published July 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Lois Long
1 of 1  — Lois Long.jpg
Lois Long

The life of a caregiver, especially one who's looking after someone with Alzheimer's or dementia, can be a seesaw at times. Advocate/volunteer LOIS LONG says it's that idea of living with ups and downs that inspired her to write a poem she calls - appropriately enough - 'Seesaw', and includes the line: "when frustrations become disabling, I'm reminded of how I am abled." Lois tells us how to find a support group in your area. July 15, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsLois LongPersons with DementiaAlzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
