Paul Pepper: Lois Long, Persons with Dementia Advocate, "Seesaw"

The life of a caregiver, especially one who's looking after someone with Alzheimer's or dementia, can be a seesaw at times. Advocate/volunteer LOIS LONG says it's that idea of living with ups and downs that inspired her to write a poem she calls - appropriately enough - 'Seesaw', and includes the line: "when frustrations become disabling, I'm reminded of how I am abled." Lois tells us how to find a support group in your area. July 15, 2022