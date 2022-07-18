© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: James Owen, Renew Missouri, "Making clean energy accessible to all Missourians"

Published July 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
James Owen
James Owen

"We are national leaders [in energy efficiency]. If you look at, between the two largest utilities in the state: Evergy out of Kansas City and Ameren in St. Louis, they have been able to reduce in the past ten years how much power they have had to produce - because of energy efficiency - by a power plant and a half." -- James Owen, Renew Missouri, on the Show-Me State's solid efforts to reduce its energy footprint July 18, 2022

