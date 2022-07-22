Paul Pepper: Jackie Reed and Deb Portell, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia
Deb Portell and Jackie Reed
When might you transition end-of-life care to Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia? Co-founder JACKIE REED says it's more or less when caregiver fatigue sets in. "There's a point where a person can't be left alone and they need a lot more care." Board member DEB PORTELL can speak from personal experience: "everyone deserves to die with dignity." July 22, 2022