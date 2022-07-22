© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jackie Reed and Deb Portell, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia

Published July 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Deb Portell and Jackie Reed
Deb Portell and Jackie Reed

When might you transition end-of-life care to Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia? Co-founder JACKIE REED says it's more or less when caregiver fatigue sets in. "There's a point where a person can't be left alone and they need a lot more care." Board member DEB PORTELL can speak from personal experience: "everyone deserves to die with dignity." July 22, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJackie ReedDeb PortellCaring Hearts and Hands of Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
