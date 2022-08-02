© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Wildy Self, Wildy's World & Eric Hempel, Office of Sustainability, "Show Me the Heat"

Published August 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Wildy Self
1 of 2  — Wildy Self.jpg
Wildy Self
Eric Hempel
2 of 2  — Eric Hempel.jpg
Eric Hempel

Take a virtual tour of Wildy's World and Wildy's world of creative arts with WILDY SELF! Check out some of her most recent creations (like a now 35' mural often found at Roots 'n Blues) and find out what she's got planned for the future. Also, ERIC HEMPEL, City of Columbia Office of Sustainability, introduces us to 'Show Me the Heat', an ongoing "community science project" that's looking to find - with your help - the hottest places in Columbia. (4:20) August 2, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsEric HempelOffice of SustainabilityWildy SelfWildy's World
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content