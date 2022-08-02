Paul Pepper: Wildy Self, Wildy's World & Eric Hempel, Office of Sustainability, "Show Me the Heat"

Take a virtual tour of Wildy's World and Wildy's world of creative arts with WILDY SELF! Check out some of her most recent creations (like a now 35' mural often found at Roots 'n Blues) and find out what she's got planned for the future. Also, ERIC HEMPEL, City of Columbia Office of Sustainability, introduces us to 'Show Me the Heat', an ongoing "community science project" that's looking to find - with your help - the hottest places in Columbia. (4:20) August 2, 2022