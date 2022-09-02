© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "The Day After the Day of Caring"

Published September 2, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Andrew Grabau
1 of 1  — Andrew Grabau.jpg
Andrew Grabau

1,100 wellness kits were assembled (by volunteers!) during yesterday's 'Day of Caring' event in Columbia. Heart of Missouri United Way executive director ANDREW GRABAU tells us what a kit like that means to the less-than-fortunate members of our community. Want to know how Boone County is doing as a whole when it comes to issues like poverty? Andrew introduces us to the Boone Impact Group. September 2, 2022

Tags

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAndrew GrabauHeart of Missouri United Way
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content