Paul Pepper: Andrew Grabau, Heart of Missouri United Way, "The Day After the Day of Caring"
1 of 1 — Andrew Grabau.jpg
Andrew Grabau
1,100 wellness kits were assembled (by volunteers!) during yesterday's 'Day of Caring' event in Columbia. Heart of Missouri United Way executive director ANDREW GRABAU tells us what a kit like that means to the less-than-fortunate members of our community. Want to know how Boone County is doing as a whole when it comes to issues like poverty? Andrew introduces us to the Boone Impact Group. September 2, 2022