Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Author Jeremy P. Amick, "Jim and the Red Tails" & Kim Dude-Lammy, Children's Grove

Published September 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Author and historian JEREMY P. AMICK joins us to talk about two new books about the same person - Jim Shipley, a Black WWII hero - one of which is for children! "Jim and the Red Tails" is the children's book; "Together As One" is the biography. Also, Children's Grove president KIM DUDE-LAMMY is looking for "businesses and non-profits who've been especially kind in three different areas" that the public can then vote for as the winner(s) of the 3rd annual Kindness in Business Awards! (4:33) September 14, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
