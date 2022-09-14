Paul Pepper: Author Jeremy P. Amick, "Jim and the Red Tails" & Kim Dude-Lammy, Children's Grove
Jeremy P. Amick
Kim Dude-Lammy
Author and historian JEREMY P. AMICK joins us to talk about two new books about the same person - Jim Shipley, a Black WWII hero - one of which is for children! "Jim and the Red Tails" is the children's book; "Together As One" is the biography. Also, Children's Grove president KIM DUDE-LAMMY is looking for "businesses and non-profits who've been especially kind in three different areas" that the public can then vote for as the winner(s) of the 3rd annual Kindness in Business Awards! (4:33) September 14, 2022