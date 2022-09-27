© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Philip Batson and Elizabeth Abe, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "The Six-Month Checkup"

Published September 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson
Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson

The potential for heart disease, kidney disease and Crohn's disease can all be detected by...your dentist? Yes, according to the American Dental Association. We ask our resident oral care experts, DRS. PHILIP BATSON and ELIZABETH ABE, DDS, Columbia Healthy Smiles, to tell us why that regular checkup is good for more than just a deep cleaning. September 27, 2022

