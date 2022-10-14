© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Catey Terry and Kristin Bowen, Moms Demand Action, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month"

Published October 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Catey Terry and Kristin Bowen
Catey Terry and Kristin Bowen

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Moms Demand Action advocates/volunteers, CATEY TERRY and KRISTIN BOWEN, join us to raise awareness for, in particular, gun-related domestic violence: "if there's a gun in the home, the woman is five times more likely to die than if there's no weapon in the house." Prevention starts with common sense; taking action starts with state and federal legislators. October 14, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
