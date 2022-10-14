Paul Pepper: Catey Terry and Kristin Bowen, Moms Demand Action, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month"
Catey Terry and Kristin Bowen
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Moms Demand Action advocates/volunteers, CATEY TERRY and KRISTIN BOWEN, join us to raise awareness for, in particular, gun-related domestic violence: "if there's a gun in the home, the woman is five times more likely to die than if there's no weapon in the house." Prevention starts with common sense; taking action starts with state and federal legislators. October 14, 2022