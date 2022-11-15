© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project opens "MO Love" & Janeene Johnston, Spay Neuter Project

Published November 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri
Janeene Johnston
GreenHouse Theatre Project co-founder/artistic director ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI invites everyone to come see 'MO Love: Letters from the Archive', an original piece that's based on a true story and is in collaboration with the State Historical Society of Missouri! Also, JANEENE JOHNSTON has been really busy lately, but it's "a good problem to have!" Janeene is with Columbia's Spay Neuter Project. (4:38) November 15, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperElizabeth Braaten PalmieriGreenHouse Theatre ProjectJaneene JohnstonThe Spay Neuter Project
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
