Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dorreen Rardin and Kasey Ryan, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia, "The Last 30 Days"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Kasey Ryan and Dorreen Rardin
Kasey Ryan and Dorreen Rardin

Meet Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia's new director of operations, KASEY RYAN. Along with founder DORREEN RARDIN (and a host of trained volunteers), CHHC's mission of giving those with 30 days left to live a home away from home (and/or a hospital) is now a comfortable option for those entering the final phase of life. February 28, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKasey RyanDorreen RardinCaring Hearts and Hands of Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
