Paul Pepper: Dorreen Rardin and Kasey Ryan, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia, "The Last 30 Days"
1 of 1 — Kasey Ryan and Dorreen Rardin.jpg
Kasey Ryan and Dorreen Rardin
Meet Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia's new director of operations, KASEY RYAN. Along with founder DORREEN RARDIN (and a host of trained volunteers), CHHC's mission of giving those with 30 days left to live a home away from home (and/or a hospital) is now a comfortable option for those entering the final phase of life. February 28, 2023