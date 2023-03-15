© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Cara Crumley and Jessica Obuchowski, Burrell Behavioral Health, "Support Services"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Cara Crumley and Jessica Obuchowski
Cara Crumley and Jessica Obuchowski

Burrell Behavioral Health has a number of support specialists on staff that go out into the community - schools, homes, etc. - and work with individuals who might need some "intensive outpatient services." CARA CRUMLEY and JESSICA OBUCHOWSKI tell us about the criteria necessary to meet in order to take part in this "unique" program. March 15, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
