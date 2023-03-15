Paul Pepper: Cara Crumley and Jessica Obuchowski, Burrell Behavioral Health, "Support Services"
Burrell Behavioral Health has a number of support specialists on staff that go out into the community - schools, homes, etc. - and work with individuals who might need some "intensive outpatient services." CARA CRUMLEY and JESSICA OBUCHOWSKI tell us about the criteria necessary to meet in order to take part in this "unique" program. March 15, 2023