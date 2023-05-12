Paul Pepper: Storyteller Larry Brown, "Sacred Sun (a Mother's Day Story)"

Storyteller LARRY BROWN tells us the "fascinating" story of Sacred Sun, an 18-year-old Native American girl from what is now Saline County, Missouri who - along with her husband and a handful of others - found herself on a tour of Europe in the late-1820s led by St. Louis resident David de Launay. He took them there to make money for himself. While overseas, Sacred Sun became pregnant with twin daughters; upon her return she was the subject of a portrait by Charles Bird King. May 12, 2023