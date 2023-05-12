© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Storyteller Larry Brown, "Sacred Sun (a Mother's Day Story)"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 12, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Larry Brown
1 of 1  — Larry Brown.jpg
Larry Brown

Storyteller LARRY BROWN tells us the "fascinating" story of Sacred Sun, an 18-year-old Native American girl from what is now Saline County, Missouri who - along with her husband and a handful of others - found herself on a tour of Europe in the late-1820s led by St. Louis resident David de Launay. He took them there to make money for himself. While overseas, Sacred Sun became pregnant with twin daughters; upon her return she was the subject of a portrait by Charles Bird King. May 12, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperLarry BrownStorytellerStorytelling
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
