Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Katie Adkins, The Food Bank, "Volunteering" & Graham McCaulley, "MU-FPA Summer Camp"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Katie Adkins
Katie Adkins
Graham McCaulley
Graham McCaulley

"In 2022, we had almost 10,000 people who shared more than 60,000 hours of their time." Despite this staggering statistic, KATIE ADKINS says The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is always on the lookout for even more volunteers, especially during the summer months! Also, GRAHAM McCAULLEY is looking for high school students to participate in a week-long summer camp that will expose them the many aspects of financial planning. "It sounds boring...but we've built in a lot of fun." Registration closes soon! (4:24) May 19, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
