Paul Pepper: Katie Adkins, The Food Bank, "Volunteering" & Graham McCaulley, "MU-FPA Summer Camp"

"In 2022, we had almost 10,000 people who shared more than 60,000 hours of their time." Despite this staggering statistic, KATIE ADKINS says The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is always on the lookout for even more volunteers, especially during the summer months! Also, GRAHAM McCAULLEY is looking for high school students to participate in a week-long summer camp that will expose them the many aspects of financial planning. "It sounds boring...but we've built in a lot of fun." Registration closes soon! (4:24) May 19, 2023