Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Drs. Philip Batson and Elizabeth Abe, Columbia Healthy Smiles, "Canker Sore and More"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson
1 of 1  — Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson.jpg
Drs. Elizabeth Abe and Philip Batson

Aphthous ulcers, commonly known as canker sores, are no fun, but they're also not anything to overly concern yourself with since most come and go within a week or two. That's just one topic today in another wide-ranging (but mouth-related) conversation with Columbia Healthy Smiles dentists PHILIP BATSON and ELIZABETH ABE, DDS. May 24, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperPhilip BatsonElizabeth AbeColumbia Healthy Smiles
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
