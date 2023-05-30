© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: John Scalise, Job Point & Kevin Walsh, "Ozark Mountain Music Festival Documentary"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
John Scalise
1 of 2  — John Scalise.jpg
John Scalise
Kevin Walsh
2 of 2  — Kevin Walsh.jpg
Kevin Walsh

Job Point rehabilitation services director JOHN SCALISE tells us how his department helps those with a disability maintain long-term employment that doesn't affect their SSI or SSDI benefits (Ticket to Work). Also, KEVIN WALSH invites everyone to a special screening of a documentary about the Ozark Mountain Music Festival, a Woodstock-like event that took place in Sedalia in 1974. (4:55) May 30, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
