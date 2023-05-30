Paul Pepper: John Scalise, Job Point & Kevin Walsh, "Ozark Mountain Music Festival Documentary"
John Scalise
Kevin Walsh
Job Point rehabilitation services director JOHN SCALISE tells us how his department helps those with a disability maintain long-term employment that doesn't affect their SSI or SSDI benefits (Ticket to Work). Also, KEVIN WALSH invites everyone to a special screening of a documentary about the Ozark Mountain Music Festival, a Woodstock-like event that took place in Sedalia in 1974. (4:55) May 30, 2023