Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "U.S. Government's Downgraded Credit Rating"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published August 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Earlier this month, the U.S. credit rating was downgraded to AA+ (from AAA) for only the second time in history. Financial advisor ALEX LaBRUNERIE, LaBrunerie Financial, says the impact of the lower score affects everyone: "if you think about it, why would you want to loan an entity, be it you or me - or this case the government - money...if they're threatening to default." August 21, 2023

