Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Daive Dunkley, MU Black Studies & Terry Overfelt/Michelle Casey, "BCC's Pet Blessing"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Daive Dunkley
Daive Dunkley
Terry Overfelt
Terry Overfelt
Michelle Casey
Michelle Casey

MU's Department of Black Studies (and its Peace Studies department) are co-hosting a free, two-day, in-person and online conference next week called 'Peace and Security in Africa and the African Diaspora'. Professor DAIVE DUNKLEY is here to tell us what to expect and how you can take part! Also, Broadway Christian Church minister TERRY OVERFELT and Central Missouri Humane Society associate director MICHELLE CASEY invite everyone to the 13th 'Blessing of the Beasts' event this Sunday at BCC in Columbia. (4:52) October 2, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDaive DunkleyMU Black StudiesTerry OverfeltBroadway Christian ChurchBlessing of the AnimalsMichelle Caseycentral missouri humane society
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
