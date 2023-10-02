Paul Pepper: Daive Dunkley, MU Black Studies & Terry Overfelt/Michelle Casey, "BCC's Pet Blessing"

MU's Department of Black Studies (and its Peace Studies department) are co-hosting a free, two-day, in-person and online conference next week called 'Peace and Security in Africa and the African Diaspora'. Professor DAIVE DUNKLEY is here to tell us what to expect and how you can take part! Also, Broadway Christian Church minister TERRY OVERFELT and Central Missouri Humane Society associate director MICHELLE CASEY invite everyone to the 13th 'Blessing of the Beasts' event this Sunday at BCC in Columbia. (4:52) October 2, 2023