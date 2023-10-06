© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Elizabeth Stephens, Missourian Progress Awards & Glenn Pickett, Native Plant Grants

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Elizabeth Stephens
1 of 2  — Elizabeth Stephens.jpg
Elizabeth Stephens
Glenn Pickett
2 of 2  — Glenn Pickett.jpg
Glenn Pickett

There's one week left to nominate a community member or organization in the 7th annual Missourian Progress Awards! Executive editor ELIZABETH STEPHENS is here to tell us a little bit about each category and how the judging process works. Also, GLENN PICKETT wants to give away money! Not his own, mind you, but from a grant program established over a decade ago by the Hawthorn Chapter of the Missouri Native Plant Society. Find out what it takes to qualify! (4:18) October 6, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsElizabeth Stephenscolumbia missourianProgress AwardsGlenn PickettMissouri Native Plant Society
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content