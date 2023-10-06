Paul Pepper: Elizabeth Stephens, Missourian Progress Awards & Glenn Pickett, Native Plant Grants

There's one week left to nominate a community member or organization in the 7th annual Missourian Progress Awards! Executive editor ELIZABETH STEPHENS is here to tell us a little bit about each category and how the judging process works. Also, GLENN PICKETT wants to give away money! Not his own, mind you, but from a grant program established over a decade ago by the Hawthorn Chapter of the Missouri Native Plant Society. Find out what it takes to qualify! (4:18) October 6, 2023