Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Small Towns, Big Stories"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published November 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Joan Stack
Joan Stack

The State Historical Society of Missouri has partnered with the Missouri School of Journalism and the Missouri Photo Workshop - from which this exhibit originates, celebrating 75 years in existence - for what they're calling 'Small Towns, Big Stories', or photographs of various small towns in the Show-Me State taken by professional photographers dating back to 1949. JOAN STACK says, "it's a really interesting way of looking at Missouri's history." November 1, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJoan StackThe State Historical Society of MissouriCenter for Missouri Studies
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
