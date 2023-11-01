Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Small Towns, Big Stories"

The State Historical Society of Missouri has partnered with the Missouri School of Journalism and the Missouri Photo Workshop - from which this exhibit originates, celebrating 75 years in existence - for what they're calling 'Small Towns, Big Stories', or photographs of various small towns in the Show-Me State taken by professional photographers dating back to 1949. JOAN STACK says, "it's a really interesting way of looking at Missouri's history." November 1, 2023