Arts and Culture
Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud: Ozark Music Festival Documentary

By Darren Hellwege
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT
1 of 5  — thumbnail_jug cropped.jpg
Roger Giles/State Historical Society of MO
Ozark Music
2 of 5  — thumbnail_Ozark Music Fest 1974 poster.jpg
Music lovers gathered in Sedalia for massive music festival
Roger Giles/State Historical Society of Missouri
Ozark Music
3 of 5  — thumbnail_Ozark Music Fest 1974.jpg
Music lovers gathered in Sedalia for massive music festival
Roger Giles/State Historical Society of Missouri
4 of 5  — thumbnail_ozark 3.jpg
State Historical Society of MO
5 of 5  — thumbnail_ozark 1.jpg
State Historical Society of MO

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Kevin Walsh of the State Historical Society of Missouri about an upcoming screening of a film documenting the 1974 Ozark Music Festival, a massive and memorable Missouri music moment.

Thinking Out Loud
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 30 years on KBIA, and serves as host/producer of the award-winning “Thinking Out Loud” programs. He also hosts “Vox Humana” on Classical 90.5 FM. Darren is also a marketing representative for KBIA and Classical 90.5, helping businesses connect with their customers using public radio.
