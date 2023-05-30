Thinking Out Loud: Ozark Music Festival Documentary
Music lovers gathered in Sedalia for massive music festival
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Kevin Walsh of the State Historical Society of Missouri about an upcoming screening of a film documenting the 1974 Ozark Music Festival, a massive and memorable Missouri music moment.