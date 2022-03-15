© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views Of The News

Views of the News Preview: Journalists killed in Ukraine

Published March 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
As we move into the fourth week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the journalism community mourns two of its own, killed while covering the conflict.

Michael Schwirtz, New York Times: “Brent Renaud, an American journalist, is killed in Ukraine.

Paulina Villegas, Brittany Shammas and Isabelle Khurshudyan, Washington Post: “U.S. journalist killed in Ukraine was known for his ‘innate humanity and empathy’

Stefan Becket, CBS News: “American journalist Brent Renaud shot and killed by Russian forces in Ukraine

Joshua Benton, Nieman Lab: “Celebrating the life and work of Brent Renaud, the filmmaker and Nieman Fellow killed in Ukraine

Time Staff: “A statement from TIME on the death of journalist Brent Renaud

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Brent Renaud, Yevhenii Sakun, and the grave dangers of the ground in Ukraine

Danielle Wallace and Greg Norman, Fox News: “Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrezewski killed in Ukraine

Micael Ruiz, Fox News: “Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall injured covering Ukraine war

Alex Weprin, The Hollywood Reporter: “Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

Danika Fears, The Daily Beast: “Brave protestor crashes Russian state TV broadcast with anti-war message

Anton Troianovksi, New York Times: “A protester storms a live broadcast on Russia’s most-watched news show, yelling ‘Stop the war!’

Cecilia Kang, New York Times: “What it was like to work for Russian state television

David Corn, Mother Jones: “Leaked Kremlin memo to Russian media: It is ‘essential’ to feature Tucker Carlson

Martin Pengelly, The Guardian: “Kremlin memos urged Russian media to use Tucker Carlson clips – report

Michael Tomasky, The New Republic: “Tucker Carlson has a crazy new conspiracy theory about U.S. bioweapons in Ukraine

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “More than $4 million has been raised for independent Ukrainian media. Here’s where it’s going.

Ethan Shanfied, Variety: “Broadcasters must disclose foreign government-sponsored programming, per FCC rule

Erickson’s release date

Brian Hauswirth, 93.9 The Eagle: “Update: Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison in January

Matt Sanders, KMIZ: “Erickson, who confessed to Columbia murder, to be paroled in January

Natural hair on air

Amaris Castillo, Poynter: “For Black women journalists, wearing #NaturalHairOnAir is a point of pride and resistance

Associated Press: “Missouri House votes to ban hair discrimination in schools

Senate Bill No. 994 | House Bill No. 2373

Brady’s Return

Andrew Beaton, Wall Street Journal: “The football-sized clues that Tom Brady was never really retired

Chris Cillizza, CNN: “How politics perfectly explains Tom Brady’s un-retirement

Madeline Coleman, Sports Illustrated: “Tom Brady has reportedly been staying in shape ‘in case’ he wants to return

Peter Weber, The Week: “Late night hosts joke about Tom Brady’s quick un-retirement, Russia’s desperate China aid plea

Terry Zeller, Hollywood Life: “Tom Brady, 44, may not retire after all: interested in joining a potential Super Bowl team

ESPN Staff: “How to watch the Tom Brady documentary series ‘Man in the Arena’ on ESPN+

