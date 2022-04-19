© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Changes proposed to Missouri Sunshine Law

Published April 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT
A bill before the Missouri House of Representatives stands to limit access to public information under the state’s Sunshine Law. What’s under consideration?

Elizabeth Tharakan, Gateway Journalism Review: “Missouri governor attempts to limit access to government through changes to state’s Sunshine Law”

Dennis Ellsworth, Missouri Times: “DeGroot’s proposals would gut Sunshine Law

Tessa Weinberg, Missouri Independent: “Loophole means Attorney General rarely enforces Missouri Sunshine Law on state agencies

Sarah Fenske, St. Louis Public Radio: “Disappearing texts scould effectively erase Missouri’s public records laws, lawyer says

Tessa Weinberg, Missouri Independent: “Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session

Va. Gov. sued over open records

Denise Lavoie, Associated Press: “News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails

Max Marcilla, WHSV-TV: “WHSV’s parent company among 13 media organizations suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails

Ja’han Jones, MSNBC: “Glenn Younkin is trying to hide his snitch line submissions from the media

Katie Barlow, Fox 5 DC: “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin facing lawsuit from media organizations after denying FOIA requests

Laura Vozzella, Washington Post: “Media outlets file suit over Va. Gov. Youngkin’s teacher tip line

Scraping… it’s legal.

Zack Whittaker, TechCrunch: “Web scraping is legal, US appeals court reaffirms

Infowars bankruptcy

Rachel Butt & Jeremy Hill, Bloomberg: “Infowars files for bankruptcy amid Sandy Hook lawsuits

Reuters: “Alex Jones’ InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

Derrick Bryson Taylor, New York Times: “Alex Jones’ InfoWars files for bankruptcy

Erik Lutz, Vanity Fair: “InfoWars files for bankruptcy as Alex Jones faces mounting Sandy Hook lawsuits

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Right-wing conspiracy outlet InfoWars files for bankruptcy protection as founder Alex Jones faces defamation suits

Elon Musk & Twitter
Tom Jones, Poynter: “What’s next for Elon Musk and Twitter?

Andrew J. Hawkins, The Verge: “Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter: Here’s everything you need to know

Meghan Bobrowksy, Wall Street Journal: “What Elon Musk would do with Twitter

Editorial Board, Washington Post: “Opinion: Let’s hope Elon Musk doesn’t win his bid for Twitter

Max Boot, Washington Post: “Opinion: Elon Must is the last person who should take over Twitter

Brian Stelter, CNN: “What will Twitter’s board say? Tech analysts are divided over Elon Musk’s takeover bid

Dan Primack, Axios: “Billionaires eye parallel media universe

All news is local

Richard J. Tofel, Second Rough Draft: “Time for local newspapers to go all-local?

Celeste LeCompte, Nieman Lab: “Local news needs local conversation to survive

New NYT Editor

Michael M. Grynbaum & Jim Windolf, New York Times: “Joe Kahn is named next executive editor of the New York Times

Brian Stelter, CNN: “New York Times names Joe Kahn as executive editor

Unbound Book Festival

Adam Allsbury, Columbia Missourian: “Here’s what to know about the 2022 Unbound Book Festival

Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune: “Don’t miss these promising Unbound Book Festival events

Adam Healy, Vox Magazine: “Unbound to feature a Pulitzer Prize winning author’s ‘portrait of race and capitalism’

