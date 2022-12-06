© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: ABC pulls Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes from 'GMA'

Published December 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
John Koblin & Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “ABC News pulls daytime co-anchors after revelations of a romance

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “ABC News benches Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes after romance disclosure

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on hiatus from ‘GMA3’ amid relationship news

Aarohi Sheth, The Wrap: “’GMA’ anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes temporarily relieved of on-air duties following romantic relationship reveal

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “ABC News temporarily pulls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from ‘GMA3’ as network mulls what to do next

Ryan Naumann, Radar Online: “’Good Morning America’ hosts Amy Robach & TJ Holmes taken off the air after staffers demand network take action over 6-month affair

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion: ABC News making a scandal even worse by yanking anchors off the air

Georgia Runoff
Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal Constitution: “WSB-TV rakes in the most political ad money of any TV station in the nation in 2022

John McCormick & Cameron McWhirter, Wall Street Journal: “Georgia runoff propels Atlanta TV station to ad cash crown

Fevin Merid, Columbia Journalism Review: “How Capital B is covering Warnock v. Walker

Roger McDonald, Democracy’s Library: “Political ads win over news 45 to 1 in Philly TV news in 2014” (2015)

CNN cuts hit HLN hard
Tom Jones, Poynter: “A grim day in journalism as major cuts hit CNN and Gannett

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “CNN’s Chris Licht’s outlines changes in wake of network layoffs

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “HLN gutted by CNN layoffs

Jeremy Barr & Elahe Izadi, Washington Post: “CNN makes massive staff cuts as news industry prepares for a dark winter

Brian Stelter, The Atlantic: “The end of companion television

Loree Seitz, The Wrap: “Brian Stelter says demise of HLN marks end of companionship TV: ‘All the warmth is gone’

Meta’s Threat Against News
Alexandra Bruell, Wall Street Journal: “Facebook threatens to pull news from platform if Congress passes bill helping publishers

Sara Fischer & Ashley Gold, Axios: “News competition bill gets a lifeline

Staff, News Media Alliance: “Statement: Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook if JCPA is passed

Brian Fung, CNN: “Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill

Falling stars?
Wesley Morris, New York Times: “We’re out of movie stars. Whose fault is that?

Views of the News Amy SimonsKathy KielyEarnest Perrymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons