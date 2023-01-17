Views of the News Preview: Expanding video access in the U.S. House
Jessica Chasmar, Fox News: “Gaetz introduces amendment to bring C-SPAN cameras back to House floor”
Amaris Castillo, Poynter: “Democracy in action or ‘C-SPAN gaze’: The cases for and against more cameras in the House chamber”
Bruce Handy, The New Yorker: “C-SPAN unleashes its inner Scorsese”
Inae Oh, Mother Jones: “The case against a more cinematic C-SPAN”
Justin Papp, Roll Call: “House lawmakers call for a freer C-SPAN. But is that what they actually want?”
Jonathan Bernstein, Washington Post: “C-SPAN won’t solve your democracy problem, America”
Eamon Whalen, Mother Jones: “How Stokley Carmichael helped inspire the creation of C-SPAN”
STLPR workers move to unionize
STLRP Guild: “A stronger St. Louis Public Radio for all”
Annika Merrilees, St. Louis Post Dispatch: “St. Louis Public Radio workers move to unionize”
Tyler Falk, Current: “Staffers at St. Louis Public Radio seek to unionize”
Banning TikTok on campuses
Sapna Maheshwari, New York Times: “Auburn banned TikTok, and students can’t stop talking about it”
Emily Tschetter, Montana Kaimin: “UM to comply with on-campus TikTok ban”
Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun: “UF discourages TikTok use for students, faculty due to cybersecurity concerns”
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf, Higher Ed Dive: “Here’s a look at which colleges are blocking TikTok”
Dapna Maheshwari, Cecilia Kang & David McCabe, New York Times: “Bans on TikTok gain momentum in Washington and states”
Daysia Tolentino and Kalhan Rosenblatt, NBC News: “Their colleges banned TikTok over security fears. These students vow it won’t stop them from scrolling.”
Nikka Main, Gizmodo: “Colleges move to ban TikTok on campus”
The rise of AI in articles
Frank Landymore, Futurism: “CNET is quietly publishing entire articles generated by AI”
Stephen Harrison, Slate: “Should ChatGPT be used to write Wikipedia articles?”
Brandon Shoaff, Looper: “What is ChatGPT and why will it fail to replace screenwriters?”
Megan Cerullo, CBS: “Princeton student says his new app helps teachers find ChatGPT cheats”
Ross Miller, The Verge: “AP’s ‘robot journalists’ are writing their own stories now” (2015)
Docudrama or historical fiction?
Jeremy W. Peters & Nicole Sperling, New York Times: “’Based on a true story’ (except the parts that aren’t)”
Ramona Shelburne, ESPN: “Jerry West demands retraction, apology over portrayal in HBO series ‘Winning Time’”
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Substack: “’Winning Time’ isn’t just deliberately dishonest, it’s drearily dull”