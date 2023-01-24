© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Surprise Kavanaugh documentary debuts at Sundance

By Amy Simons
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST
Justice

Benjamin Lee, The Guardian: “’I hope this triggers outrage’: surprise Brett Kavanaugh documentary premieres at Sundance

Marlow Stern, Rolling Stone: “Inside Sundance’s top-secret Brett Kavanaugh documentary

Associated Press: “Sundance documentary looks into the Brett Kavanaugh investigation

Jada Yuan, Washington Post: “Takeaways from Sundance’s secret Brett Kavanaugh documentary

Virginia Chamlee, People: “Secret Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks new tips almost immediately after premiering at Sundance

Jessica Kiang, Variety: “’Justice’ Review: Doug Liman’s new Brett Kavanaugh doc can only reignite the same outrage

Updates from SCOTUS

Adam Liptak, New York Times: “Supreme Court puts off considering state laws curbing internet platforms

Wendy Davis, MediaPost: “SCOTUS seeks Biden admin input on social media ‘censorship’ laws

Ronn Blitzer, Fox News: “Supreme Court asks Biden admin to weigh in on Florida, Texas social media laws

Andrew Chung, Reuters, “U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on Florida, Texas social media laws

Classified documents found

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Q&A: Margaret Sullivan on the coverage of Biden’s documents

Jill Colvin, Associated Press: “Classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana residence

Speaking ‘PR-ese’

Richard Prince, Journal-isms: “Frustration with Jean-Pierre at ‘boiling point’”

Richard Prince, Journal-isms: “Karine Jean-Pierre taking attacks in stride” (scroll down)

Daniel Neman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “Neman: PR-ese – a whole lot of words to say nothing at all

Informed app attracts publishers

Charlotte Tobitt, Press Gazette: “Informed app attracts big-name publishers to join curated subscription bundle

Update: CNET pauses AI articles

Mia Sato, The Verge: “CNET pauses publishing AI-written stories after disclosure controversy

Henry Williams, The Guardian: “I’m a copywriter. I’m pretty sure artificial intelligence is going to take my job

Jon Christian, Futurism: “CNET’s AI journalist appears to have committed extensive plagiarism

Sara Fischer, Axios: “Newsrooms reckon with AI following CNET saga

