Views of the News Preview: A strategy to cover Trump's legal troubles

Ben Blanchet, HuffPost: “Jesse Watters compliments Trump’s mug shot: “’He looks good and he looks hard’”

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “The scowl seen ‘round the world”

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “Trump can’t go home again”

Ciara O’Rourke, Poynter: “Fake mug shots of Donald Trump spread online ahead of his surrender in Georgia”

Jenna Moon, Semafor: “Trump’s mug shot hits front pages around the world”

The Republican debate

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Vivek Ramaswamy, ChatGPT, and the media hype machine”

Madison Czopek, Poynter: “Did Fox News’ debate moderators paint an accurate picture of America?”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Fox News debate moderator didn’t mention Trump for nearly an hour. It wasn’t an accident”

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Ratings for first Republican debate of 2024 couldn’t compare with 2016”

Jen Psaki, X: “Response to Republicans’ misleading claims about late-term abortions”

Jenna Moon, Semafor: “How world media is reacting to the Republican debate”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “A Fox News debate that skimped on ‘the Elephant not in the room”

Will Bunch, Philadelphia Enquirer: “Journalism fails miserably at explaining what is really happening to America”

Fox News retracts Marine story

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Fox News apologizes to Gold Star family after facing backlash over false story”

Caleb Howe, Mediaite: “Fox News apologizes for since deleted story about fallen soldier”

Drew F. Lawrence, Military.com: “’Truly very sorry’: Family of fallen Marine apologizes after congressman claims Pentagon charged them for remains transfer”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Pentagon protested false Fox News report about fallen Marine, emails show”

Gershkovich’s detention extended

Ann M. Simmons, Wall Street Journal: “Lawyers for Evan Gershkovich appeal extension of pretrial detention”

Associated Press: “American journalist appeals extension of pre-trial detention in Russia”

Mark Trevelyan & David Holmes, Reuters: “U.S. reporter Gershkovich appeals latest extension of detention in Russia”

Jacob Geanous, New York Post: “WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals Russian detention extension”

Pjotr Sauer, The Guardian: “Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich”

Isabelle Kravis, ONA Student Newsroom: “Journalists show support for Evan Gershkbovich at ONA23”

CNN’s future

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “The future of CNN is coming into view as the network regains its footing following a rocky period”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “CNN is launching a live service on Max with new programming as the network reboots its streaming efforts”

John Koblin, New York Times: “Warner Bros. Discovery to add CNN Channel to Max streaming service”

Dylan Byers, Puck: “CNN enters its Max era”

Max Tani, Semafor: “Two Brits on the list for top CNN job”

‘The Blind Side’

Kim Chaney & Jackson, Brown, ABC 24: “Retired NFL star Michael Oher says Memphis family’s story of his adoption is a lie | “I am disheartened by this revelation shared in the lawsuit’”

Ayana Archie, NPR: “Michael Oher of ‘The Blind Side’ says he wasn’t adopted, but put in a conservatorship”

Michael Fletcher, ESPN: “’Blind Side’ subject Oher alleges Tuohys made millions off lie”

Geoff Calkins, Daily Memphian: “Sean Tuohy responds to ‘Blind Slide’ allegations: ‘We are going to keep loving Michael (Oher)’”

Jonathan Franklin, NPR: “Tuohy family responds to Michael Oher’s allegations of his false adoption”

Max Tani, Semafor: “Inside Michael Lewis’s hero factory”

