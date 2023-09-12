© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: When should a journalist get involved in a story?

By Amy Simons
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT
Views of the News logo with white text on a black background.
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News logoo

Ren LaForme, Angela Fu & Annie Aguiar, Poynter: “Opinion: When is it appropriate for a journalist to get involved in a story

Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat: “Behind the headlines: How two journalists joined a bucket brigade in Idalia’s aftermath

Charges against Ressa dropped

Agence France-Presse: “Philippine Nobel prize winner Maria Ressa acquitted of tax charges

Regine Cabato, Washington Post: “Philippine court acquits Nobel laureate Maria Ressa of final charges

Prisoner swap?

Dustin Volz & Louise Radnofsky, Wall Street Journal: “Russia has shown scant interested in prisoner swaps for dozens held in U.S. prisons

Joanna Sugden, Wall Street Journal: “WSJ publisher urges U.N. body to declare Evan Gershkovich arbitrarily detained

Chilling effect on collegiate press

Corbin Bolies, The Daily Beast: “How Florida abortion laws have roiled a student newspaper

The Alligator Editorial Board, Alligator: “Addressing the advertisement: Independent journalist still faces legal issues

Elia Walsh, The Messenger News: “University of Florida newspaper rejects abortion pill ad in fear of violating state law

Florida statutes: “797.02

Shawn O’Connor via Facebook: “I wanted to take a moment…

Barstool swiping highlights

Robert Silverman, The Daily Beast: “How Barstool built and empire by swiping sports highlights

X Help Center: “Copyright policy

NFL’s commitment to diversity

Ken Belwon & Katherine Rosman, New York Times: “N.F.L. reporter files racial discrimination claim against the league after dismissal

A rockin’ new beat

Nicolas Vega, CNBC: “A Tennessee newspaper is hiring a full time Taylor Swift reporter – here’s what the job entails

Job posting: “Taylor Swift Reporter

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsKathy KielyEarnest Perrymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
See stories by Amy Simons