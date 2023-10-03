Views of the News Preview: Covering McCarthy's removal, election of a new Speaker

History is made – once again – in Washington, D.C. Tune in to hear the latest on the coverage on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the House speakership and the election to replace him. Also, the suspension of the Marion, Kan. police chief, Evan Gershkovich’s describes her communication with her son and why training opportunities for journalists are in peril.

Six Months in Captivity

Ramishah Maruf, CNN: “Detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s parents describe what it was like seeing him in Russia”

Patricia Zengerle, Reuters: “More than a quarter of US Senate calls on Russia to release US reporter”

Remembering Jamal Khashoggi

Karen Attiah, Washington Post: “Opinion: The moment I knew the world would try to move on from Jamal Khashoggi”

Editorial Board, Washington Post: “Opinion: Five years after the Khashoggi murder: No justice, no closure”

National Press Club: “Moment of silence for journalist Jamal Khashoggi”

Kan. Police chief suspended

Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record: “Mayfield reverses position, suspends Cody”

KWCH-TV Staff: “Marion police chief suspended more than month after raids”

The Rural Blog: “Police chief who led raid of Marion County Record is suspended; questions raised about role of county attorney”

KSHB-TV Staff: “Marion County Record: Marion police chief Gideon Cody suspended by city’s mayor”

Orlando Mayorquin, New York Times: “Police chief who ordered raid on Kansas newspaper is suspended”

Raja Razek & Nouran Salahieh, CNN: “Marion police chief suspended after raid of Marion County Record newspaper in Kansas”

Seth Stern, Columbia Journalism Review: “In defense of aggressive small-town newspapers”

Republican debates

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Second Republican debate averages 9.5 million viewers”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Right-wing media fumes over Univision anchor’s debate questions”

Kiko Martinez, Remzcla: “Spanish-speaking moderator at Republican debate angers people – and that’s racism, folks”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Ilia Calderón’s questions stand out at debate”

Menendez disclosure

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez won’t cover senator father’s indictment”

Hanna Panreck, Fox News: “MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez addresses father’s indictment: Colleagues have ‘aggressively’ covered”

Ben Clanchet, HuffPost: “MSNBC anchor Alicia menendez says she won’t cover father’s indictment”

SPJ’s Future

Chinanu Okoli, James Naylor, Laura De la Garza Garcia, Rachel Andriacchi, Tianrui Huang, The SPJ News: “Society of Professional Journalists cancels 2024 conference”

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “The Society of Professional Journalists faces a ‘dire situation’”

Michael Koretzky, SPJ Refresh: “SPJ’s budget crisis: 3 things to know”