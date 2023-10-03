© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Covering McCarthy's removal, election of a new Speaker

By Amy Simons
Published October 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
History is made – once again – in Washington, D.C. Tune in to hear the latest on the coverage on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s removal from the House speakership and the election to replace him. Also, the suspension of the Marion, Kan. police chief, Evan Gershkovich’s describes her communication with her son and why training opportunities for journalists are in peril.

Six Months in Captivity
Ramishah Maruf, CNN: “Detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s parents describe what it was like seeing him in Russia

Patricia Zengerle, Reuters: “More than a quarter of US Senate calls on Russia to release US reporter

Remembering Jamal Khashoggi
Karen Attiah, Washington Post: “Opinion: The moment I knew the world would try to move on from Jamal Khashoggi

Editorial Board, Washington Post: “Opinion: Five years after the Khashoggi murder: No justice, no closure

National Press Club: “Moment of silence for journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Kan. Police chief suspended
Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record: “Mayfield reverses position, suspends Cody

KWCH-TV Staff: “Marion police chief suspended more than month after raids

The Rural Blog: “Police chief who led raid of Marion County Record is suspended; questions raised about role of county attorney

KSHB-TV Staff: “Marion County Record: Marion police chief Gideon Cody suspended by city’s mayor

Orlando Mayorquin, New York Times: “Police chief who ordered raid on Kansas newspaper is suspended

Raja Razek & Nouran Salahieh, CNN: “Marion police chief suspended after raid of Marion County Record newspaper in Kansas

Seth Stern, Columbia Journalism Review: “In defense of aggressive small-town newspapers

Republican debates
Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Second Republican debate averages 9.5 million viewers

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Right-wing media fumes over Univision anchor’s debate questions

Kiko Martinez, Remzcla: “Spanish-speaking moderator at Republican debate angers people – and that’s racism, folks

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Ilia Calderón’s questions stand out at debate

Menendez disclosure
Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez won’t cover senator father’s indictment

Hanna Panreck, Fox News: “MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez addresses father’s indictment: Colleagues have ‘aggressively’ covered

Ben Clanchet, HuffPost: “MSNBC anchor Alicia menendez says she won’t cover father’s indictment

SPJ’s Future
Chinanu Okoli, James Naylor, Laura De la Garza Garcia, Rachel Andriacchi, Tianrui Huang, The SPJ News: “Society of Professional Journalists cancels 2024 conference

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “The Society of Professional Journalists faces a ‘dire situation’

Michael Koretzky, SPJ Refresh: “SPJ’s budget crisis: 3 things to know

 

