Views of the News Preview: Farewell to 'Radio Friends with Paul Pepper'

Sarah Rubenstein, Missouri Business Alert: “Paul Pepper reflects on career of spotlighting community”

Alabama journalists arrested

Howard Koplowitz, Al.com: “Alabama newspaper publisher and reporter arrested, charged with disclosing grand jury secrets”

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Local journalists arrested in small Alabama town for grand jury story”

Michael Levenson, New York Times: “An Alabama newspaper publisher and reporter are arrested, raising alarms”

Associated Press: “Newspaper publisher and reporter arrested and accused of revealing grand jury information”

Committee to Protect Journalists: “Alabama publisher, reporter arrested, charged with disclosing leaked information”

Freedom of the Press Foundation: “Bail terms bar illegally arrested Alabama journalists from reporting”

National Press Club: “Press Club leaders condemn arrests of Alabama newspaper reporter and publisher”

Ticketed for asking questions

Gregory Royal Pratt, Chicago Tribune: “Calumet City officials ticket Daily Southtown reporter for ‘hampering’ city employees with questions”

Rebecca Carballo, New York Times: “City summons reporter to court after he asked too many questions”

Hank Sanders, Daily Southtown: “Calumet City administrators knew stormwater pumps were in ‘poor condition’ a year before massive flood, report shows”

CBS unit examines deepfakes, AI

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “CBS launches fact-checking news unit to examine AI, deepfakes, misinformation”

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “CBS News launches venture to identify AI deepfakes and misinformation”

A.J. Katz, TV Newser: “CBS News announces new initiative to tackle misinformation”

Josh Benton, Nieman Lab: “How big a threat does misinformation pose to democracy?”

Jon Henley, The Guardian, “85% of people worry about online disinformation, global survey finds”



HBO trolls critics

John Koblin, New York Times: “Those online trolls attacking TV critics? They were from HBO.”

The ethics of sports gambling

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “Can reporters make bets on sports they cover? We ashed a dozen newsrooms.”

Danny Funt, Columbia Journalism Review: “All in” (2021)