Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Farewell to 'Radio Friends with Paul Pepper'

By Amy Simons
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Sarah Rubenstein, Missouri Business Alert: “Paul Pepper reflects on career of spotlighting community

Alabama journalists arrested
Howard Koplowitz, Al.com: “Alabama newspaper publisher and reporter arrested, charged with disclosing grand jury secrets

Paul Farhi, Washington Post: “Local journalists arrested in small Alabama town for grand jury story

Michael Levenson, New York Times: “An Alabama newspaper publisher and reporter are arrested, raising alarms

Associated Press: “Newspaper publisher and reporter arrested and accused of revealing grand jury information

Committee to Protect Journalists: “Alabama publisher, reporter arrested, charged with disclosing leaked information

Freedom of the Press Foundation: “Bail terms bar illegally arrested Alabama journalists from reporting

National Press Club: “Press Club leaders condemn arrests of Alabama newspaper reporter and publisher

Ticketed for asking questions

Gregory Royal Pratt, Chicago Tribune: “Calumet City officials ticket Daily Southtown reporter for ‘hampering’ city employees with questions

Rebecca Carballo, New York Times: “City summons reporter to court after he asked too many questions

Hank Sanders, Daily Southtown: “Calumet City administrators knew stormwater pumps were in ‘poor condition’ a year before massive flood, report shows

CBS unit examines deepfakes, AI

Brian Steinberg, Variety: “CBS launches fact-checking news unit to examine AI, deepfakes, misinformation

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “CBS News launches venture to identify AI deepfakes and misinformation

A.J. Katz, TV Newser: “CBS News announces new initiative to tackle misinformation

Josh Benton, Nieman Lab: “How big a threat does misinformation pose to democracy?

Jon Henley, The Guardian, “85% of people worry about online disinformation, global survey finds

 
HBO trolls critics

John Koblin, New York Times: “Those online trolls attacking TV critics? They were from HBO.

The ethics of sports gambling

Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab: “Can reporters make bets on sports they cover? We ashed a dozen newsrooms.

Danny Funt, Columbia Journalism Review: “All in” (2021)

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches multi-platform reporting and editing to students in the convergence journalism interest area.
