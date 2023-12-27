© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Opinion
Views of the News

Views of the News: Honors College Edition 2023

By Travis McMillen,
Amy Simons
Published December 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST
MU Honors College Students
1 of 3  — Audrey and Maggie.png
MU Honors College Students
MU Honors College Students
2 of 3  — Michael Hark.png
MU Honors College Students
MU Honors College Students
3 of 3  — Makayla, Elise and Aiden.png
MU Honors College Students

Six students from the University of Missouri's Honors College participated in a 16-week tutorial under the direction of Missouri School of Journalism professor Amy Simons on media criticism during the Fall 2023 term. For their final project, the students produced and hosted their own special edition of KBIA-FM's program, "Views of the News."

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
