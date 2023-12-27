Views of the News: Honors College Edition 2023
Audrey and Maggie.png
MU Honors College Students
Michael Hark.png
MU Honors College Students
Makayla, Elise and Aiden.png
MU Honors College Students
Six students from the University of Missouri's Honors College participated in a 16-week tutorial under the direction of Missouri School of Journalism professor Amy Simons on media criticism during the Fall 2023 term. For their final project, the students produced and hosted their own special edition of KBIA-FM's program, "Views of the News."