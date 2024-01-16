Views of the News Preview: A win for the Peacock and the NFL

Richard Lawler, The Verge: “Peacock’s AFC Wild Card game was the ‘most-streamed event ever in the US”

Jordan Valinsky, CNN: “The Chiefs-Dolphins game on Peacock was the most-streamed live event in US history”

John Koblin, New York Times: “Peacock enters unchartered waters by streaming N.F.L. playoff game”

Dion Lefler, The Wichita Eagle: “Why I’m steamed at the Chiefs, Dolphins, NFL, NBC, and Peacock – and you should be too”

Harry Enten, CNN: “Forget Taylor Swift: Peacock’s NFL game is the real talking point of America’s favorite sport”

Mike Florio, NBC Sports: “23 million, on average, made Dolphins-Chiefs the most streamed event in U.S. history”

NBC Sports Press Box, News release: “Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game is biggest live-streamed event in U.S. history & drives internet research to single day U.S. record”

Pete Grathoff, Kansas City Star: “A chunk of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet went flying off after hit by Dolphins player”

Photo by Emily Curiel, Kansas City Star: https://www.kansascity.com/latest-news/3g6r7i/picture284219403/alternates/FREE_1140/KCM_helmetbreak

2024 Election Season

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “News outlets make an early call in Iowa, and a backlash ensues”

Patrick Marley, Josh Dawsey & Meryl Kornfield, Washington Post: “Trump was declared the winer in Iowa before many even cast their votes”

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “Blowing hot and cold in Iowa”

Ted Johnson, Deadline: “Network correspondents talk about covering a Trump-dominated Iowa race, and why they don’t rule out a frigid caucus-night twist”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “This again? In frozen Iowa, the press corps ponders a slog of a campaign. ”

Aaron Blake, Washington Post: “DeSantis prepares to go down swinging – at Fox News”

Shelby Talcott & Ben Smith, Semafor: “Donald Trump advertises on MSNBC in New Hampshire to slow Haley”

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Airing of Trump’s fusillade in full is a reminder of his media advantage”

Missouri Sunshine Law

House Bill 1720



Baltimore Sun Sold

Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun: “Business leader uses own funds in deal, returns Sun to local ownership”

Richard Prince: journalisms: “Chief Buyer, a Sinclair exec, is commentator’s patron”

Ken Belson, New York Times: “Baltimore Sun sold to chairman of Sinclair TV stations”

Liz Bowie, Emily Sullivan & Cody Boteler, The Baltimore Banner: “The Baltimore Sun media group sold to local businessman David Smith”

Rachel Pannett, Washington Post: “Baltimore Sun sold to Sinclair’s David D. Smith”

Sara Fischer, Axios: “Baltimore Sun sold to Sinclair chairman David Smith”

Merida leaves LA Times

Richard Prince, journalisms: “Hundreds applaud Merida as he leaves L.A. Times”



Meg James, Los Angeles Times: “L.A. Times executive editor Kevin Merida to step down”

Sharon Waxman & Alexei Barrionuevo, The Wrap: “Newsroom meddling, money woes: How a bilionare owner lost his star editor at the Los Angeles Times”

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Editor of Los Angeles Times steps down”

Louis Keene, The Forward: “The L.A. Times’ editor is stepping down. Did his policy on Israel coverage lead to his ouster?”