Winter Weather: School Cancellations and Closings provided by KOMU
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: What's next for Sports Illustrated?

By Amy Simons
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:15 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Ben Strauss, Washington Post: “Sports Illustrated lays off most of its staff, threating iconic brand’s future

Emma Bowman, NPR: “’Sports Illustrated’ to lay off most of its staff amid severed licensing deal

Kevin Draper & Ben Mullin, New York Times: “Sports Illustrated thrown into chaos with mass layoffs

Ramishah Maruf, CTV: “Sports Illustrated’s publisher lays off most of its staff, union says

Leah Sarnoff, ABC: “Sports Illustrated’s publisher terminates most of staff in mass layoff, union says

Alex Andrejev & Richard Deitsch, The Athletic: “Sports Illustrated facing mass layoffs, clouding future for iconic sports media brand

Lydia O’Connor, HuffPost: “Sports Illustrated laying off ‘possibly all’ of its unionized staff

A.J. Perez, Front Office Sports: “Sports Illustrated’s publisher guts staff. Future unclear

Andrew Bucholtz, Awful Announcing: “Arena Group stock down 33 percent after Sports Illustrated news, continuing year-long slide

Joe Posnanski, JoeBlogs: “The glory of Sports Illustrated

NFL & ESPN

Dave Zirin, The Nation: “The NFL may buy a stake in ESPN. Is this the death of the network’s journalism?

Captions, Universal Design

Joe Fryer, NBC: “Why more people are watching TV shows and movies with subtitles

S.E. Smith, Vox: “Products mocked as ‘lazy’ or ‘useless’ are often important for people with disabilities

Stolen newspapers
Erin McIntyre, Ouray County Plaindealer: “You can’t stop the presses

Erin McIntyre, Ouray County Plaindealer: “Girl: Rapes occurred at chief’s house

Plaindealer Staff Report: “Ridgeway man cited in newspaper theft case

Associated Press: “Newspapers stolen after a story about rape charges at Colorado police chief’s house

Amanda Holpuch, New York Times: “Newspapers stolen after reporting on rape investigation at police chief’s home

PRESS Act
Gillian Brassil, Sacramento Bee: “House passes PRESS Act to shield journalists from revealing sources. What’s in the bill?

Reporters Without Borders: “USA: RSF welcomes U.S. House passage of the PRESS Act and urges Senate to follow suit

Freedom of the Press Foundation: “PRESS Act unanimously passes the House. Now on to the Senate!

Election 2024
Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Trump campaign bars and NBC reporter from a New Hampshire event
 
Kimberly Leonard, POLITICO: “DeSantis regrets anti-media strategy: ‘I should have gone on everything’

Jon Allsop, Columbia Journalism Review: “What DeSantis got wrong about the media – and the media got wrong about DeSantis” 

Tom Jones, Poynter: “And then there were 2 – media coverage of Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race

 

