Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Taylor Swift's boyfriend's team is going to the Super Bowl... again.

By Amy Simons
Published January 30, 2024 at 1:42 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Sam McDowell, Kansas City Star: “Why Travis Kelce’s message after Chiefs’ AFC title win is only part of KC’s story"
 
Pete Grathoff, Kansas City Star: “’On to Vegas.’ Here is what Chiefs players posted on social media after beating Ravens

Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “All credit goes to the Ravens: They beat themselves

Martin Rogers, Fox Sports: “A look back at the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup 4 years ago

 
T-Swift to the Super Bowl
Pete Grathoff, Kansas City Star: “Will Taylor Swift see Travis Kelce play in Super Bowl? Here’s how it would work

Benjamin Hoffman, New York Times: “How often is Taylor Swift actually shown at N.F.L. games?

Tom Jones & Rick Edmonds, Poynter: “Opinion | Get ready, America: Taylor Swift is going to the Super Bowl

Bryan West, Nashville Tennessean: “Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl 58 to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce?

Rosa Sanchez, Bazaar: “The Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming Super Bowl trip is full of Taylor Swift easter eggs”

Candace Buckner, Washington Post: “The Chiefs and Taylor Swift have taken over the NFL. Get used to it.

Oliver Darcy & Andrew Kaczynski, CNN: “Right-wing media figures target Taylor Swift with absurd conspiracy theory ahead of the Super Bowl

 

Jon Stewart’s return
John Koblin & Matt Stevens, New York Times: “Jon Stewart will return to host ‘The Daily Show’ on Monday"

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Jon Stewart’s return to ‘The Daily Show’ could shake up 2024 politics

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion | Look who’s back: Jon Stewart returns to the ‘The Daily Show’

 

Journalism on the brink
Cameron Joseph, Columbia Journalism Review: “The death of the Washington Bureau

Max Tani, Semafor: “Inside the collapsing U.S. political-media-industrial-complex

Oliver Darcy & Jon Passantino, CNN: “News industry off to brutal 2024 start as mass layoffs devastate publishers, raising questions about the future of journalism

Jack Shafer, POLITICO: “The news business is really cratering

Fighting burnout
Christina Couch, Neiman Lab: “Journalists are burned out. Some newsrooms are fighting back.

Mike Janssen, Current: “We asked people why they left public media, and here’s what they told us” (December 2022)

Gershkovich’s detention extended
Ann M. Simmons, Wall Street Journal: “Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

