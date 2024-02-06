Views of the News Preview: A breach of ethics?
Kevin Cullen, Boston Globe: “Dying on Lynda’s terms”
Boston Globe: “Editor’s Note”
Tom Jones, Poynter: “A Boston Globe columnist crossed journalistic lines. Should the Globe still have run his story?”
Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “A journalist assisted a woman’s quest for suicide. Did he get too involved?”
AP Reports on Hidden Workforce
Robin McDowell & Margie Mason, Associated Press: “Prisoners in the US are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands”
Margie Mason & Robin McDowell, Associated Press: “Takeaways from the AP’s investigation into how US prison labor supports many popular food brands"
Super Bowl LVIII
Santul Nerkar, New York Times: “$7 million for 30 seconds? To advertisers, the Super Bowl is worth it.”
Tom Tapp, Deadline: “2024 Super Bowl commercials with Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt, Tom Brady & More – Watch”
Aimee Picci, CBS MoneyWatch: “Want to watch Super Bowl 2024 commercials before the big game? These ads are already live.”
Tiffany Hsu, New York Times: “Fake and explicit images of Taylor Swift started on 4chan, study says”
Justine Calma, The Verge: “Taylor Swift joins Elon Musk in trying to silence student who tracks celebrity jets”
Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Biden to sit out Super Bowl interview for second year in a row”
Olivia Alafriz, POLITICO: “Biden sits out Super Bowl interview for a second time”
Elmo’s checking in
Bill Chappell, NPR: “Elmo takes a turn as a therapist after asking, ‘how is everybody doing?’”
Bria McNeal, Esquire: “Elmo asked how we’re doing. Turns out, pretty terrible!”
Rachel Duncan, WBAL-TV: “Elmo gets big response to X post that Maryland expert says demonstrates importance of mental health”
CNN: “Elmo sparks online frenzy after asking ‘how is everyone doing?’”