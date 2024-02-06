© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: A breach of ethics?

By Amy Simons
Published February 6, 2024 at 4:06 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Kevin Cullen, Boston Globe: “Dying on Lynda’s terms

Boston Globe: “Editor’s Note

Tom Jones, Poynter: “A Boston Globe columnist crossed journalistic lines. Should the Globe still have run his story?

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “A journalist assisted a woman’s quest for suicide. Did he get too involved?

AP Reports on Hidden Workforce
Robin McDowell & Margie Mason, Associated Press: “Prisoners in the US are part of a hidden workforce linked to hundreds of popular food brands

Margie Mason & Robin McDowell, Associated Press: “Takeaways from the AP’s investigation into how US prison labor supports many popular food brands"

Super Bowl LVIII
Santul Nerkar, New York Times: “$7 million for 30 seconds? To advertisers, the Super Bowl is worth it.

Tom Tapp, Deadline: “2024 Super Bowl commercials with Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt, Tom Brady & More – Watch

Aimee Picci, CBS MoneyWatch: “Want to watch Super Bowl 2024 commercials before the big game? These ads are already live.”

Tiffany Hsu, New York Times: “Fake and explicit images of Taylor Swift started on 4chan, study says

Justine Calma, The Verge: “Taylor Swift joins Elon Musk in trying to silence student who tracks celebrity jets

Michael M. Grynbaum, New York Times: “Biden to sit out Super Bowl interview for second year in a row

Olivia Alafriz, POLITICO: “Biden sits out Super Bowl interview for a second time

Elmo’s checking in
Bill Chappell, NPR: “Elmo takes a turn as a therapist after asking, ‘how is everybody doing?’

Bria McNeal, Esquire: “Elmo asked how we’re doing. Turns out, pretty terrible!

Rachel Duncan, WBAL-TV: “Elmo gets big response to X post that Maryland expert says demonstrates importance of mental health

CNN: “Elmo sparks online frenzy after asking ‘how is everyone doing?’

9News: “Dr. Sheryl Ziegler talks about Elmo’s checking-in

Tags
Views of the News Amy SimonsKathy KielyEarnest Perrymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
See stories by Amy Simons