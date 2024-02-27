Views of the News Preview: Why we don't name juvenile crime suspects

Sara Swann, Poynter: “Why the juvenile suspects in the Chiefs parade shooting haven’t been named, unlike Kyle Rittenhouse”

Kyle Rittenhouse on X: https://twitter.com/ThisIsKyleR/status/1759856719927144784

Missouri Law: Certification of juvenile for trail as adult

The end of the digital

Sara Fischer, Axios: “Exclusive: WAMU lays off 15 staffers, shuts down DCist”

Elahe Izadi & Will Sommer: “WAMU shuts down local news site DCist, lays off reporters”

Lydia O’Connor, HuffPost: “Vice to stop publishing on site, lay off hundreds of staff”

Elahe Izadi and Will Sommer, Washington Post: “Former digital-media darling Vice to end website, lay off hundreds”

Chris Thompson, Defector: “Vice’s avaricious stewards finally succeeded at bleeding it dry”

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “The hollowing out of Vice and BuzzFeed marks the end of the digital media revolution”

Sirin Kale, The Guardian: “Vice’s cunning, irreverent journalism is dead – and executives with bloated pay cheques helped kill it”

Wiping the websites

Scott Nover, Slate: “When media outlets shutter, why are the websites wiped, too?”

Best and worst states

Prism PR: “Best states for journalists”

Reporter denied access

Laura Belin, Poynter: “Opinion: An Iowa reporter was refused legislature access for 5 years – a frightening denial of press freedom”

Editorial Board, Des Moines Register: “Roses and thistles: Iowa GOP lawmakers apparently afraid of liberal blogger’s coverage” (2019)

Cox & OpenGov

J. Scott Trubey, Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Cox Enterprises buys majority stake in government software firm OpenGov”

SCOTUS & online speech

Lauren Feiner, The Verge: “The Supreme Court is about to decide the future of online free speech”

Washington Post: “Supreme Court weighs the future of the First Amendment and social media”

Brian Fung, CNN: “Supreme Court hears landmark cases that could upend what we see on social media”