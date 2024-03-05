© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Columbia's roll cart roll out

By Amy Simons
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:01 PM CST
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune: “Automated trash collection begins in Columbia. Here’s where to place your roll carts

Lucy Valeski, Columbia Missourian: “Columbia rolls into a new era of trash collection

Marina Diaz, KMIZ: “Columbia officially begins automated trash collection with roll carts

Elly Laliberte, KOMU: “’10 years in the making:’ Roll cart collection begins Monday for Columbia residents

Focusing on Policy
Danielle Abril, Washington Post: “See the moment 43 unionized YouTube contractors got laid off

Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “Center for Public Integrity weighs merger or shutdown amid dire financial straits

David Streitfeld, New York Times: “How the media industry keeps losing the future

Lauren Meschling, The Guardian: “Journalism is in freefall. These writers aren’t giving up: ‘We can go out swinging’

Matt Pearce: “Meditations in a journalistic emergency

Report for America partnerships
Journal-isms via Neiman Lab: “Report for America is ‘phasing out’ partnerships with hedge fund-owned publications

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “A top pipeline for local journalists is saying no to hedge funds

Addressing Burnout
Austin Fitzgerald, Reynolds Journalism Institute: “Addressing burnout in journalism means flexible shifts, more supportive culture – results of large-scale survey from RJI and SmithGeiger

Herridge held in contempt
Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Journalist Catherine Herridge held in contempt for not revealing source

Oliver Darcy, CNN: “Judge holds veteran journalist Catherine Herridge in contempt for refusing to name her sources

Protesting radio leadership in STL
Chad Davis, St. Louis Public Radio: “Hundreds of St. Louis-area musicians call for KDHX leaders to resign

Daniel Neman, St. Louis Post Dispatch: “More than 450 musicians call for change in management at KDHX

Heather Lawyer, Letter to the Editor, St. Louis Post. Dispatch: “Letter: KDHX’s problems start with loss of trust in the community

Joey Schneider, Fox2: “Hundreds of musicians call for leadership change at KDHX, protest planned

Daniel Hill, Riverfront Times: “Protest rally targets KDHX leadership at its doorstep

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
