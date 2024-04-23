Views of the News Preview: Live reporting from the Trump trial
John Koblin, New York Times: “Networks covering Trump’s trial are forced to get creative”
Cameron Joseph, Columbia Journalism Review: “A camera-free courtroom gives Trump the upper hand”
Will Sommer, Washington Post: “Are some reporters putting Trump jurors at risk?"
Amber Ferguson, Washington Post: “A history of CNN’s Laura Coates, who calmly narrated a self-immolation”
Charlie Smart, New York Times: “Where jurors in Trump hush-money trial say they get their news”
Remembering Terry Anderson
Reuters: “U.S. journalist Terry Anderson, held hostage in Lebanon in 1980s, dies”
Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion | Remembering Terry Anderson, AP reporter once held captive for 6 years”
Sam Roberts, New York Times: “Terry Anderson, reporter held hostage for six years, dies at 76”
National Press Club statement on Terry Anderson
NPR editor resigns
Uri Berliner, The Free Press: “I’ve been at NPR for 25 years. Here’s how we lost America’s trust.”
Margaret Sullivan, The Guardian: “NPR needs a serious critique not a politically charged parting shot”
Elahe Izadi, Washington Post: “Turmoil at NPR after editor rips network for political bias”
Erik Wemple, Washington Post: “Opinion | Here’s why Uri Berliner couldn’t stay at NPR”
David Bauder, AP: “NPR Editor who wrote critical essay on company resigns after being suspended”
Brian Flood, Fox News: “Former NPR executive praises whistleblower for exposing liberal bias: ‘He’s identified a real problem’”
Jon Passantino & Oliver Darcy, CNN: “NPR suspends editor who claimed left-wing bias at outlet had ‘lost America’s trust’”
David Folkenflik, NPR: “NPR suspends veteran editor as it grapples with his public criticism”
Benjamin Mullin, New York Times: “NPR C.E.O. faces criticism over tweets supporting progressive cases”
Kansas students fight AI surveillance
Cuyler Dunn, The Lawrence Times: “Lawrence journalism students convince district to reverse course on AI surveillance they say violates freedom of the press”
Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector: “’Unapologetically loud’: How student journalists fought a Kansas district over spyware and won”
Journalism on screen
Adrian Horton, The Guardian: “From Scoop to Civil War: why is it so hard to portray journalism on screen?”