Politics
Views of the News

Views of the News Preview: Dan Rather's return to CBS airwaves

By Amy Simons
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Views of the News logo has white letters on a black logo
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
/
KBIA / Reynolds Journalism Institute
Views of the News Logo

Lee Cowan, CBS: “Dan Rather, at 92, on a life in news

Ramon Antonio Vargas, The Guardian: “’I’ve missed it since the day I left’: Dan Rather on life after CBS News

Associated Press: “Dan Rather makes his first return to CBS News in 18 years

FTC Rules on Noncompetes
Daniel Wiessner, Reuters: “US bans worker ‘noncompete’ agreements as business groups vow to sue

Hank Price, TV News Check: “Killing noncompetes could deliver a body blow to broadcasters

Winston Cho, The Hollywood Reporter: “A ban on noncompetes could raise pay – and complicate contracts – in Hollywood

Taylor Giorno, The Hill: “What to know about the FTC ban on noncompete agreements

Radio Ink: “FTC bans noncompetes; What does this mean for radio?

Lydia DePillis, New York Times: “Noncompete clauses get tighter, and TV newsrooms feel the grip” (2023)

Biden joins Howard Stern

Tom Jones, Poynter: “Opinion | Is there a feud between the White House and New York Times?

Zolan Kanno-Youngs & Katie Rogers, New York Times: “Biden revisits his past in interview with Howard Stern

Marin Pengelly, The Guardian: “I’m happy to debate Trump, says Biden in surprise Howard Stern interview

Russian journalists arrested
Associated Press: “Two Russian journalists arrested over alleged work for Alexi Navalny foundation

Robin Dixon, Washington Post: “Russia arrests more journalists in intensifying crackdown on dissent

Nick Robertson, The Hill: “Russia arrests more journalists on ‘extremism’ charges

Reuters: “Russian journalists placed in pre-trial detention in alleged extremism cases

Movement at fringe outlets
Oliver Darcy & Marshall Cohen, CNN: “Notorious far-right blog The Gateway Pundit declares bankruptcy over 2020 election-related lawsuits

Matt Shuman, HuffPost: “A popular conspiracy theory website just declared bankruptcy

Will Sommer, Washington Post: “Gateway Pundit to file for bankruptcy amid election conspiracy lawsuits

Jeremy Barr, Washington Post: “Far-right TV channel OAN retracts article about Michael Cohen

Sara Boboltz, HuffPost: “Far-right news site forced to retract baseless Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels affairs story

Views of the News Amy SimonsEarnest PerryKathy Kielymissouri school of journalism
Amy Simons
AMY SIMONS teaches news literacy, multimedia journalism and advanced social media strategies.
