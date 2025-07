DUN-DUN…DUN-DUN…DUNDUNDUNDUNDUNDUN...is a sound that today's guest, Jim Yelton, is all too familiar with. A lifelong fan of the movie 'Jaws', Jim is now set to direct a behind-the-scenes play about the now 50-year-old flick called 'The Shark is Broken' at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia. June 16, 2025