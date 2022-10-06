S2E13 – When Observation Becomes an Obstacle With California Election Officials Joanna Francescut and Natalie Adona

In this episode, we’re sitting down with a couple of local election administrators in California - Joanna Francescut in Shasta County, California AND Natalie Adona from Nevada County, California about how interactions with the public have changed since 2020 and about how the - new - demands of voter education, oversight and observation can make it hard to get the day-to-day work of local election administration done.

