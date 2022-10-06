© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
High Turnout Wide Margins

S2E13 – When Observation Becomes an Obstacle With California Election Officials Joanna Francescut and Natalie Adona

Published October 6, 2022 at 12:56 AM CDT
In this episode, we’re sitting down with a couple of local election administrators in California - Joanna Francescut in Shasta County, California AND Natalie Adona from Nevada County, California about how interactions with the public have changed since 2020 and about how the - new - demands of voter education, oversight and observation can make it hard to get the day-to-day work of local election administration done.

High Turnout, Wide Margins Credits:
Managing Editor: Rebecca Smith
Managing Producer: Aaron Hay
Associate Producers: Katie Quinn, Abigail Ruhman

Transcription of the episode is as follows:
[coming shortly]

High Turnout Wide Margins Season 2
